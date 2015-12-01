Dec 1 BHP Billiton plans to lower its copper unit costs to $1.08 per pound in financial 2017, the company's president of copper Daniel Malchuk said on Tuesday.

"Over this period, the release of latent capacity across the portfolio will also help annual group copper production grow to approximately 1.7 million tonnes at very low cost," Malchuk said in a presentation.

