MELBOURNE May 4 Standard & Poor's on Monday revised its outlook on BHP Billiton's credit ratings to negative reflecting weaker forecasts for commodity prices and the global miner's commitment never to cut its dividend.

"BHP Billiton's commitment to a progressive dividend policy reduces the company's financial flexibility in times of deteriorating market conditions," S&P said, affirming BHP's long-term corporate credit rating at 'A+' and its short-term rating at 'A-1'.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)