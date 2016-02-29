(Adds analyst quote, share price, background)
Feb 29 Standard & Poor's affirmed its "A" rating
on global miner BHP Billiton's debt, citing a
change in the company's dividend policy.
Shares of the company were up 1.3 percent at 725.1 pence at
1405 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
S&P said the miner's move to link its dividends to its
operating performance materially increased its financial
flexibility. (bit.ly/1QQam2F)
The credit ratings agency cut its rating on the company to
"A" from "A+" earlier this month due to the challenging
commodities market, and said it could further cut the rating
depending on BHP's dividend policy.
BHP said on Tuesday it would pay out at least half of its
underlying profit to its shareholders going forward, abandoning
its policy of paying steady or higher dividends.
It said it would pay an interim dividend of 16 cents, down
from 62 cents a year earlier.
"BHP was on notice, it needed to do something, and it did
something," Investec analyst Hunter Hillcoat said, referring to
the cut in dividend.
A slump in the prices of iron ore, copper, and oil have hurt
the miner, which reported a half-yearly net loss of $5.67
billion last week.
"Our commitment to maintain a solid A credit rating through
the cycle provides us with access to low-cost funding, financial
strength and flexibility," Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven
said in a statement on Monday.
