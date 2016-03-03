(Repeat story published on Thursday)
* Moody's cuts ratings to "A3" from "A1", outlook negative
* BHP says remains committed to strong balance sheet
* S&P had cut BHP's debt to "A" from "A+" last month
* BHP shares up 3.7 pct as copper hits 3-month highs
March 3 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
cut BHP Billiton Plc's debt rating to "A3" from "A1",
citing a deterioration in the company's earnings and cash flow.
A slump in the prices of commodities such as copper and iron
ore has put the balance sheets of miners the world over under
strain.
Moody's said it had a negative outlook on the rating and
that it expected BHP's credit metrics to remain substantially
weaker as the low prices and soft demand fail to offset changes
in the miner's dividend policy. (bit.ly/1TUtQSU)
BHP, which has long said that a solid "A" level credit
rating was its top priority, said on Thursday that it remained
committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Standard & Poor's last month cut BHP's debt ratings to "A"
from "A+".
Last week, the miner abandoned its progressive dividend
policy and slashed its interim dividend by nearly three quarters
to conserve cash. It had $25.9 billion of debt at the end of
2015.
BHP's shares, however, were up 3.7 percent at 807 pence in
afternoon trade on Thursday, boosted by higher copper prices and
news that it had reached a deal with the Brazilian government
regarding a deadly dam spill last year.
The miner's five-year credit default swaps, instruments used
by investors to insure exposure to a company or country's debt,
were at 182 basis points, according to Markit data. They closed
at 194 basis points on Wednesday.
"I think (the deal with the Brazil government is) having a
more material impact on the stock," Macquarie analyst Alon Olsha
said, noting that other miners were also gaining due to higher
copper prices.
Copper prices hit three-month highs on Thursday. The
FTSE 350 mining index was up 1.9 percent, while the
broader market was off 0.3 percent.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Sujata Rao
in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva)