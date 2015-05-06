PERTH/LONDON May 6 A vast majority of BHP
Billiton's shareholders voting by proxy have
approved the spin-off of the global miner's smaller assets into
South32 on Wednesday, as expected, paving the way toward a
listing on May 18.
Votes mailed in were overwhelmingly in favour of the
spin-off, which will give all BHP Billiton shareholders one
share in South32 for every BHP Billiton share they own.
BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie said that more than 3 billion proxy
votes had been received and some 98 percent had been in favour
of the demerger.
Final vote results will be announced later on Wednesday.
"This is a strong vote of confidence in the strategic
direction of BHP Billiton and the future of South32," Mackenzie
said in a meeting with journalists.
Named after the 32nd parallel line of latitude that links
its business centres in Perth and Johannesburg, South32 will
produce alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver,
lead and zinc from mines and smelters in Australia, Brazil,
Colombia, South Africa and Mozambique.
Those assets, long overshadowed by BHP's much larger iron
ore, petroleum, copper and coal businesses, generated underlying
earnings of $446 million on revenue of $8.3 billion last year.
Forecasts on how much the new company will be valued at have
slumped to between $5 billion and $10 billion since the spin-off
was announced last year, as prices for its main products have
fallen.
The stock is set to face selling pressure from UK investors
who cannot hold the stock as it will not be included in the FTSE
indexes. However that is likely to be offset by passive funds in
Australia buying South32 shares as they will be included in the
major S&P/ASX indexes.
Among the main challenges facing the company are extending
the lives of its mines, which are mostly set to run out within
10 to 20 years, and tackling black empowerment issues, coal
supply contracts and power supply constraints in South Africa.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon and Silvia Antonioli; writing by
Sonali Paul; editing by Jason Neely)