* UK shareholders welcome BHP's decision
* Listing in London would be standard, rather than premium
(Adds shareholders comment)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Sept 24 Global miner BHP Billiton
is considering a secondary listing in London
for shares in its planned new company after requests from some
UK-based investors.
In August, BHP said it would spin off some aluminium, coal,
manganese, nickel and silver assets worth an estimated $16
billion into a new company headquartered in Perth and listed in
Australia, with a secondary listing in South Africa.
Shareholders in BHP Billiton Ltd and BHP Billiton Plc would
receive shares in the new company, which is yet to be named, on
a pro-rata basis. Some UK-registered shareholders had expressed
concerns about the lack of a London listing.
Some funds based in the United Kingdom do not have a mandate
to hold shares in companies listed abroad and would have to sell
shares in the new company, if it is not listed in London.
This could have put immediate pressure on its share price.
"Since the announcement, we have been able to engage
extensively with investors and other stakeholders," BHP said in
a letter to shareholders. "Based on this, we are now assessing a
potential standard listing in London for the new company."
Malcolm McPartlin, investment manager at UK-based fund Kames
Capital, said he liked the BHP announcement.
"UK plc shareholders have been pushing for this, we're glad
the company has been listening. Listing in the UK allows us to
hold the stock, which we would have otherwise been forced to
sell," he said.
Aberdeen Asset Management senior investment manager Ben
Ritchie also said he welcomed the BHP statement.
"In an ideal world there would be a London listing. It gives
investors in the UK a lot more flexibility," he said.
Industry sources said BHP had not pushed ahead with a London
listing due to tax issues and because the new company would be
unlikely to qualify as part of the UK FTSE index. However, given
the level of interest from shareholders, BHP decided to
reconsider the decision, they said.
"We would always prefer a premium listing but any kind of
listing makes life easier for UK investors," said a third
shareholder who declined to be named.
After the spin off, BHP Billiton will focus on four main
areas: iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum, with potash as a
potential fifth sector, the company has said.
Shares in BHP Billiton closed 3.2 percent higher,
outperforming a 2.3 percent rise in the UK mining sector.
(Editing by David Clarke)