MELBOURNE Aug 15 BHP Billiton
said on Friday its preferred option for shedding its unwanted
assets was to spin them off to shareholders, a path its board is
discussing in meetings ahead of releasing annual results on Aug.
19.
"A demerger of a selection of assets is our preferred
option," the company said in a statement to the Australian stock
exchange.
The company has long flagged that it wanted to sell or spin
off its manganese, aluminium and nickel assets, which contribute
very little to its earnings, and analysts have speculated it may
also get rid of its South African energy coal and Cannington
silver mine.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)