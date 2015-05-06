PERTH May 6 Newly formed mining and metals
group South32 is open to acquisitions once it breaks from BHP
Billiton , its CEO-elect Graham Kerr said on
Wednesday.
BHP shareholders are expected to approve the spin-off, which
includes some of the global miner's smaller assets, at meetings
in Perth and London on Wednesday, paving the way toward a
listing on May 18.
Named after the 32nd parallel south line of latitude that
links its business centres in Perth and Johannesburg, South32
will produce alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel,
silver, lead and zinc from mines and smelters in Australia,
Brazil, Colombia, South Africa and Mozambique.
Those assets, long overshadowed by BHP's much larger iron
ore, petroleum, copper and coal businesses, generated underlying
earnings of $446 million on revenue of $8.3 billion last year.
"If you compare them across to Anglo, Glencore, I think
you'd find our assets absolutely stack up beautifully," Kerr
said referring to bigger rivals Anglo American Plc and
Glencore Plc.
The new company will have the added advantage of carrying
just $674 million in net debt.
"We're not over-geared, we're not over-leveraged. We don't
have that problem that a lot of our peers will in the industry,"
Kerr told reporters ahead of the vote.
He said the company would consider acquisitions of any
commodity, other than gold, where South32 could add value.
"If we do go into the M&A space it will be opportunistic and
it will be only where we see value, and we'd have to sell that
story very strongly to our shareholders."
He played down the prospects of chasing any of the coal
assets that companies such as Vale and Anglo American
are trying to sell right now.
"From our perspective, it's not the most value-accretive way
we can see ourselves using our people, time or resources at the
moment."
Forecasts on how much South32 will be valued at have dropped
to between $5 billion and $10 billion since the spin-off was
announced last year, as prices for its main products, including
aluminium and manganese, have slumped.
South32 will be the world's top manganese producer and Kerr
said if the company thought it could boost prices by cutting
output it would consider doing so - in contrast to BHP's policy
of producing at full tilt as long as it is profitable.
