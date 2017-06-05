TOKYO, June 5 BHP Billiton Chief Executive
Andrew Mackenzie said on Monday he has not met
with activist investor Elliott Management since their talks in
Barcelona last month and declined to comment on whether another
meeting was scheduled.
Speaking at a media roundtable in Tokyo, Mackenzie said he
was "always interested in new ideas" on boosting shareholder
value.
Elliott Management is pushing for strategic changes at the
mining giant, including a call for an independent review of its
petroleum division.
The New York-based fund said last month after the meeting
with Mackenzie in Barcelona that the talks had had been
"constructive".
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)