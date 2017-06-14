(Refiles to correct typographical error in word "its", paragraph 1)

SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.

"BHP has an entrenched board, with long-tenured directors having approved the disastrous acquisitions and poorly timed share buybacks that are at the root of much of today’s underperformance," Elliott said in a statement.

"A significant upgrade in directors is needed," it said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)