Sri Lankan shares slip from 17-mth high ahead of cbank rate review
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
"BHP has an entrenched board, with long-tenured directors having approved the disastrous acquisitions and poorly timed share buybacks that are at the root of much of today’s underperformance," Elliott said in a statement.
"A significant upgrade in directors is needed," it said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine in South Africa will remain closed until Monday, it said on Thursday.