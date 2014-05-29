SANTIAGO May 29 Global miner BHP Billiton
has signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
contract for its Escondida project in Chile, helping to secure
the future energy supply of the world's largest copper mine.
Gas Natural Fenosa will supply LNG to the
Mejillones terminal in northern Chile from 2016, when BHP's
nearby Kelar power plant, currently under construction, is due
to be ready.
"The electricity generated by the station will supply the
growing demand from Escondida and BHP Billiton's other
operations in the Atacama desert," said the company in a
statement on Thursday.
Gas Natural will source its LNG from its global portfolio,
including from the U.S. plant Sabine Pass, also under
construction, added BHP.
A squeeze on energy supply in Chile's arid north, where the
bulk of the nation's copper mines is situated, has led mining
companies to invest in their own plants in recent years. The
government is encouraging the use of LNG to help alleviate the
power crunch.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bernadette Baum)