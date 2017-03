SYDNEY May 6 BHP Billiton said it had suspended operations at its Metalloys South demolition plant in South Africa following the death of a worker at the site.

The death occurred on Tuesday, it said.

"The next of kin and family have been informed and we are working closely with the authorities on the matter. Operations have been suspended and a full investigation is underway," the company said.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)