LONDON Oct 23 BHP Billiton's chief
executive said its strategy of high-volume iron ore production
was the best way to profit in a gloomy market, defending a plan
that has come under growing criticism for depressing prices.
Iron ore, the biggest earner for global miner BHP Billiton,
has lost about 40 percent of its value this year, reaching
five-year lows, as big increases in new supply from top three
miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
have exceeded lacklustre demand.
Analysts expect the price decline to continue in the next
few years under the weight of extra supply.
BHP has said it intends to boost production at existing
assets by 65 million tonnes to 290 million a year by June 2017
and plans to cut its production costs to overtake rival Rio
Tinto as the cheapest iron ore supplier to China.
"The lowest-cost producer has a right to continue to produce
at very high margins in a free market," BHP Chief Executive
Andrew Mackenzie told reporters after the company's annual
general meeting in London.
"We have always been of the view that the iron ore market is
more likely to decline than rise, and therefore producing the
maximum amount we can now is very sensible."
The big three miners say their low-cost position means they
can still profit in a lower price environment and gain market
share at the expense of smaller, less efficient, producers,
which are fighting for survival.
But critics including analysts and a few shareholders have
increasingly said they are concerned the strategy would backfire
on the big miners. They say the steep fall in prices may
outweigh any benefit from higher volume sales.
Among them is Western Australia state leader Colin Barnett,
who has urged Rio and BHP to rethink their strategies, worried
that lower prices will result in less revenue to the state from
royalties.
Mackenzie said iron ore prices were likely to decline no
matter what, due to additional supply from rivals and to the
increased use of steel scrap by major consumer China.
Mackenzie, who got the top job at BHP in 2013, said BHP
stopped approving large iron ore projects in 2011 and had
shifted its focus to petroleum and copper projects instead.
"We will go ahead with our strategy to increase productivity
(in iron) ... because of that, inevitably we'll see production
creep up, but we have no plans to invest in any major project in
iron ore going forward," he said.
Moody's estimates that over 300 million tonnes of new and
expanded iron production will enter the supply pool over the
next several years.
