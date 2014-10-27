BRIEF-Marshalls pretax profit rises 31 pct to 46 mln stg
* Profit before tax growth of 31% to £46.0 million (2015: £35.3 million) driven by improved operating margins to 12.0% (2015: 9.7%)
LONDON Oct 27 BHP Billiton said on Monday that it expected to limit annual capital expenditure to $14 billion after a planned demerger next year.
The company's capital and exploration expenditure declined by 32 percent in 2014 to $15.2 billion, chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a presentation to investors.
"Our level of investment is expected to decline again in 2015 to $14.8 billion and be no more than $14 billion beyond the demerger," he said.
Previously, BHP had said it was targeting annual capital expenditure to below $15 billion.
BHP, the world's biggest mining company, in August announced plans to spin off operations worth roughly $16 billion to focus on its most profitable activities. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)
