MELBOURNE Oct 6 BHP Billiton
plans to cut its iron ore production costs by 25 percent and
possibly increase capacity by 65 million tonnes a year despite a
slump in iron ore prices, the top global miner said on Monday.
"We continue to see healthy demand growth for iron ore in
the mid-term as Chinese steel production is expected to increase
by approximately 25 percent to between 1.0 and 1.1 billion
tonnes in the early to mid-2020s," BHP's iron ore president,
Jimmy Wilson, said ahead of a West Australian mine tour for
analysts.
BHP expects its West Australian iron ore cash costs,
excluding freight and royalties, to fall to less than $20 a
tonne in the medium term, down more than 25 percent on the
average it achieved in the 2014 financial year, he said.
