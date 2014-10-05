MELBOURNE Oct 6 BHP Billiton plans to cut its iron ore production costs by 25 percent and possibly increase capacity by 65 million tonnes a year despite a slump in iron ore prices, the top global miner said on Monday.

"We continue to see healthy demand growth for iron ore in the mid-term as Chinese steel production is expected to increase by approximately 25 percent to between 1.0 and 1.1 billion tonnes in the early to mid-2020s," BHP's iron ore president, Jimmy Wilson, said ahead of a West Australian mine tour for analysts.

BHP expects its West Australian iron ore cash costs, excluding freight and royalties, to fall to less than $20 a tonne in the medium term, down more than 25 percent on the average it achieved in the 2014 financial year, he said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul)