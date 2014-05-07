SINGAPORE May 7 BHP Billiton, the
world's No. 3 iron ore producer, is on track to increase its
annual capacity to between 260 million and 270 million tonnes, a
senior official said on Wednesday.
BHP last month lifted its iron ore output guidance this year
by 5 million tonnes to 217 million as it pushes ahead with new
mine work in Australia.
Michiel Hovers, vice president for marketing at BHP
Billiton, also told an industry conference that the miner
expects China's steel production to peak at 1.1 billion tonnes
by the middle of the next decade.
Globally, BHP sees steel demand growth remaining strong over
the next 10 years and to moderate after that.
"We see strong global steel demand to continue to underpin
demand for iron ore," he said.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Rujun Shen; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)