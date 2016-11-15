SYDNEY Nov 16 BHP Billiton will run
its iron ore mines full speed through the end of the year rather
than follow rival Rio Tinto in suspending some
operations in Australia over Christmas amid a surge in global
prices for the commodity, the company said on Wednesday.
"It is business as usual for us," a BHP spokeswoman said.
About 440 workers and contractors at Rio Tinto's Hope Downs
4 mine in Western Australia were told by management that there
would be a two-week shutdown over Christmas, with staff directed
to take leave, Rio Tinto confirmed on Wednesday.
Rio Tinto is Australia's biggest iron ore miner, followed by
BHP, then Fortescue Metals Group. Fortescue could not
be immediately reached for comment.
Iron ore futures in China this week climbed to
their highest in nearly three years, supported by stronger
prices of steel.
Rio Tinto and BHP produce a range of mineral commodities but
derive the highest revenue from iron ore. Fortescue's sole
business is iron ore mining.
The interruption will mark the first time Rio Tinto has
suspended mining since 2008 during the global financial crisis
when iron ore prices tanked.
A Rio Tinto spokesman said the Hope Downs 4 mine was on
track to meet its 2016 production target despite the furlough.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Toni Reinhold)