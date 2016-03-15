MELBOURNE, March 16 BHP Billiton
Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Wednesday he
was relatively bearish on the iron ore price.
Industry needed to "be prepared for lower for longer" in
regards to iron ore prices, Mackenzie told a business conference
in Melbourne.
Mackenzie also said that BHP has the financial flexibility
to chase deals, but can also grow without acquisitions.
Iron ore prices' 30-percent gain so far this year has defied
most forecasts for weakening prices in 2016 due to low-cost
supply from Australia and Brazil and weaker steel demand from
China.
(Reporting By Sonali Paul; , editing by G Crosse, Jane Wardell)