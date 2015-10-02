LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - Global resources company BHP Billiton
will attempt to sell a debut hybrid bond next week, leaving no
time for the dust to settle on a torrid week for the corporate
bond market that is still reeling from Glencore's struggles.
The Anglo-Australian mining, metals and petroleum company is
planning a US$4bn-$5bn multi-currency hybrid to shore up its
balance sheet and to fund potential M&A deals.
The transaction, if it prices, will come against a backdrop
of negative news from Volkswagen and Glencore that have sent the
bond market into a downward spiral and increased corporates'
funding costs.
BHP's investor meetings began on Monday, just as the
commodity sector was roiled after Investec analysts' warned that
"nearly all the equity value of both Glencore and Anglo American
could evaporate" if commodity prices stayed at current levels.
Glencore's 1.25bn April 2018 bonds dropped over 12 points
to a cash price bid of under 78.00 on Tuesday morning.
The news did not help an already vulnerable hybrid market.
Yields in the sector have risen to 3.92%, from year-to-date
lows of 2.67% in March, according to the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch global corporate hybrid index.
This poor performance has driven a wedge between corporates'
senior and subordinated debt. Bankers and investors say the
difference between the two is now around 350bp, compared to
around 200bp/250bp in the first half of the year.
"The differential is hard to wrap my head around - it's shot
up to 350bp, but that is based solely on market nerves, and
doesn't factor in any default probability or rating changes,"
one DCM official said.
"But if my portfolio had been hit, I'd want paying more for
risk too. If you want to issue in this market right now, it's
tough luck."
RANGE OF OPTIONS
However, bankers and investors say the upcoming deal from
BHP should be looked at in isolation.
"There's no real concern around the company. It's the best
in its class and has the ability to navigate downward spirals,"
an investor who attended the London roadshow on Tuesday said.
"It's a decent credit with a good diversified portfolio of
commodities, which makes it probably the only candidate in the
mining sector which could generate demand for subordinated
issuance."
But BHP's debt prices have been hit over the last week. Its
0.750% October 2022s have widened 18bp to 126bp over mid-swaps,
while its 3.250% September 2027s widened 20bp to 113bp over
mid-swaps, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company is targeting the US dollar, euro and sterling
currencies across five tranches. However, it has given itself
some leeway and said it would postpone any issuance if the costs
were too high.
"It's a great name but the question is, can we convince
investors to buy the deal at a sensible price?" a lead manager
asked.
"If the price isn't right, then it will return to the market
or [raise money] in stages when conditions improve. The
company would like the hybrid but it's not in desperate need,
and it won't accept any price."
The company is rated A1 (stable) by Moody's and A+
(negative) by S&P, while the upcoming hybrid is expected to be
rated A3 by Moody's.
Barclays will be global coordinator on the upcoming deal,
while Barclays and Goldman Sachs will be structuring advisors
and joint bookrunners, and BAML and BNP Paribas joint
bookrunners.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Helene Durand and
Matthew Davies)