UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.
A planned strike at Escondida will "officially" start at 8 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), said mine spokesman Carlos Allendes. BHP has said the mine will not produce copper during the strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero & Anthony Esposito; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)