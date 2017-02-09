ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.

A planned strike at Escondida will "officially" start at 8 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), said mine spokesman Carlos Allendes. BHP has said the mine will not produce copper during the strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero & Anthony Esposito; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)