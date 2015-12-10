SANTIAGO Dec 10 Unionized workers at BHP
Billiton's Spence copper mine in Chile agreed to
a new three-year contract proposed by the global miner on
Thursday.
In addition to a salary increase and other benefits, each of
the 848 workers under the new contract will receive a one-time
payment of 2 million Chilean pesos ($2,843) for accepting the
deal.
Spence produced 176,100 tonnes of copper in 2014. That is
far less than several of Chile's biggest mines, but still
mid-range in terms of output in the top copper exporter.
Several mines have scaled back their operations and reduced
personnel in Chile in recent months as soft demand for copper
has pushed prices to their lowest level in over six years.
Earlier in December, BHP's president announced a plan to cut
production costs to weather market headwinds.
The deal "is a reflection of the maturity achieved by the
members of our union, who are aware of the current economic
scenario of copper prices," said union head Ronald Salcedo in a
statement.
($1 = 703.4200 Chilean pesos)
(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)