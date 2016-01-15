SANTIAGO Jan 15 Unionized workers at global miner BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile have ended a four-day strike after accepting the company's latest contract offer, the union said in a statement on Friday.

"On Thursday evening and after four days of legal strike, the workers of Cerro Colorado accepted the latest offer made by the company, ending four days of striking that started during the first shift on Monday, Jan. 11," said the union.

The relatively small Cerro Colorado mine produced 55,600 tonnes of copper from January to September 2015, according to Chilean state copper commission Cochilco. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)