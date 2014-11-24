SYDNEY Nov 24 BHP Billiton is
laying the groundwork for a dramatic rise in copper production
in a drive to buffer its exposure to sagging iron ore, oil and
coal markets.
BHP Billiton Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven said $4
billion in new equipment under construction at the company's
Escondida mine in Chile, coupled with expansion work at the
Olympic Dam mine in Australia could yield hundreds of thousands
of additional tonnes of copper per year.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have tumbled 48 percent this
year, while oil has tumbled 23 percent.
Copper, on the other hand, is down a more modest 9
percent since January and is poised to better withstand changes
in emerging economices such as China, Beaven told reporters.
"Emerging economies are transitioning to consumption-led
growth and that's not a problem for copper because copper is
used in the build part of growth as well as in the consumption
part," he said.
Copper is found in everything from building materials to
plumbing to mobile phones.
Miners such as Rio Tinto and Brazil's Vale
have banked on iron ore for the vast bulk of their
profits. BHP has touted the benefits of greater diversification,
but iron ore still made up 52 percent of its operaitonal profit
in the year to June, 2014.
Goldman Sachs in September called the end of the 'Iron Age',
saying a mounting supply surplus and a weak demand outlook in
China make a recovery unlikely.
In coal, despite the removal of some 50 million tonnes of
capacity worldwide, prices remain the lowest in more than a
half-decade.
Meanwhile, fear of prolonged low prices for oil have pushed
some U.S. producers to budget less on drilling next
year.
Fiscal 2016 would represent the low point in output for the
remainder of the decade from BHP's 57.5 percent-owned Escondida
mine, the world's largest copper mine, as ores containing less
copper are mined, Beaven said.
After that, new ore concentrating equipment will allow for a
70 percent rise in the tonnage of ore processed, more than
compensating for the lower grades.
In Australia, Beaven said studies were underway to lift the
Olympic Dam's annual yield to as much as 450,000 tonnes from
180,000 tonnes this year.
BHP two years ago abandoned expansion work there, citing
high capital costs. Any new expansion would need approval by
BHP' board, according to Beaven.
"It's no slam dunk," he said.
(Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard
Pullin)