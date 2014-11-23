* BHP aims for at least $4 bln in savings by June 2017
* Miner to cut capital spending to $14.2 bln in FY2015
* To build cash before returning capital to shareholders
MELBOURNE, Nov 24 BHP Billiton
stepped up its cost-cutting plans on Monday as the world's
biggest miner battles a sharp slide in iron ore, coal and oil
prices, and said the unloved assets it is spinning off are still
making money despite the rout.
Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said BHP's priority was to
maintain a solid A credit rating, hold or increase its dividend
and invest in growth projects, ahead of returning capital to
shareholders through special dividends or share buybacks.
"Given the underlying volatility we will only return excess
cash once it's accumulated on the balance sheet, so that any
program has a high dgree of certainty of being completed," he
told an investor briefing in Sydney.
BHP expects to reap savings of at least $4 billion by June
2017, up from an earlier forecast for $3.5 billion, adding to
$6.6 billion in costs culled over the past two years, Mackenzie
said.
The company also trimmed its forecast for capital spending
by 4 percent to $14.2 billion for the current financial year and
said capital spending in the 2016 financial year would fall to
$13 billion, helped by plans to spin off its aluminium,
manganese and silver units into a separate company in mid-2015.
BHP disappointed investors in August when it did not
announce a capital return, holding back as it saw prices of its
key commodities tumbling.
The global miner was in better shape than its peers, thanks
to its strategy and a strong balance sheet that is helping it
weather a weak commodities market, Mackenzie said.
Its biggest business, iron ore, has suffered from a 48
percent plunge in prices this year, largely due to BHP and
rivals Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group
flooding the market with low-cost ore.
At the same time, prices for two of its other major
commodities, coal and oil, have also plunged, with coal at
5-1/2-year lows and oil near four-year lows.
To help boost its profitability, BHP is on track to spin off
its smaller aluminium, manganese and silver assets and some coal
and nickel assets into a separate company next year, so it can
focus on its iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum businesses.
Mackenzie said despite the rout, the spin-off company's
businesses were still cash positive.
