LONDON May 12 BHP Billiton will keep its marketing office in Singapore for market reasons and not for tax purposes, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Tuesday.

The world's largest mining company has come under fire for having its trading hub in Singapore, where it pays little tax.

BHP, Australia's biggest single taxpayer, and rivals Rio Tinto and Glencore, as well as technology giants like Apple and Google, have been targeted by a senate inquiry and the tax office.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by xxx)