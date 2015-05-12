* Says trading hub close to customers benefits Australian
* Australia aims to tighten tax loophole
* Defends BHP from Fortescue chairman criticism
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, May 12 BHP Billiton
will keep its main trading office in Singapore for market
reasons and not for tax purposes, Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie said on Tuesday.
Australia is pursuing the mining firm and rival Rio Tinto
for shifting billions of dollars in iron ore
profits through marketing hubs in Singapore that pay almost no
tax.
BHP, the world's largest mining company, is Australia's
biggest single taxpayer.
"It has got nothing to do with the tax situation. It's to do
with the fact that our customers expect us to be in Asia and we
will stay in Asia. And Singapore is good location for us,"
Mackenzie said in a call with Reuters when asked whether he
would consider moving the group's trading centre.
China is by far the largest buyer of raw materials such as
iron ore and copper, which BHP mines in Australia and elsewhere.
"The choice to be based in Singapore is to have more
intimacy with our customers. And that intimacy drives higher
volumes and higher prices and benefits our shareholders and
benefits Australia," Mackenzie added.
BHP is contesting A$522 million ($409 million) in Australian
tax bills on its Singapore marketing operations up to 2010,
after having paid almost no tax in Singapore since 2006.
On Tuesday Australia proposed new legislation to tighten tax
loopholes that the government says have allowed around 30 of the
world's largest multinational companies to avoid paying taxes.
Mackenzie dismissed calls from rival Fortescue Metals Group
Chairman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest for Australians to
urge the government to block expansion plans by BHP and Rio.
"I believe we have been responsible developer of the iron
ore resource of Australia... Australia is committed to free
markets and free trade."
Fortescue, a higher cost producer than both Rio and BHP, has
come under serious pressure from falling iron ore prices on the
back of oversupply.
