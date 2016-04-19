SYDNEY, April 20 BHP Billiton has cut fiscal 2016 iron ore production guidance by 10 million tonnes to 260 million tonnes, citing adverse weather over the last quarter and transport maintenance.

"Western Australia iron ore production of approximately 260 million tonnes is now anticipated for the 2016 financial year, 4 percent below prior guidance, however unit cost guidance remains unchanged at $15 per tonne," BHP said. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)