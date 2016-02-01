(Add Rio Tinto rating move)
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY Feb 2 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
on Tuesday lowered the credit ratings of BHP Billiton Ltd
and put it on negative watch, while it placed Rio Tinto
on watch negative, both actions due to challenging market
conditions for commodities.
The ratings agency cut BHP's debt to A from A-plus and said
a further downgrade by one notch will depend on BHP's dividend
policy and capital expenditure guidance due out this month.
The move reinforced market speculation the miner will have
to lower its payout to shareholders.
S&P also placed rival company Rio Tinto's A-minus ratings on
negative watch.
"We could lower the rating by one notch over the coming
weeks if the company does not take supportive measures amid the
currently weak commodity prices pressuring its cash flows."
Analysts expect Rio to maintain its dividend for
now.
Both ratings actions follows S&P's price assumptions for
commodities, the agency said.
The price of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, has
recently dropped to its lowest in over a decade.
Last month, Moody's placed 175 oil, gas and mining companies
on review for a downgrade due to a prolonged rout in global
commodities prices that it says could remain depressed for some
time.
For some investors sliding commodities can result in debt
bargains.
Sanjiv Shah, chief investment officer at London-based Sun
Global Investments, singled out BHP's U.S.-denominated
subordinated debt due in 2075 paying attractive yields of 7
percent and 7.48 percent.
"The long rout in commodity prices has hit debt and equity
securities issued by metal and mining companies, with many
securities looking oversold and therefore attractive if
commodity prices do not fall significantly from current levels
or stabilise at current levels."
BHP Billiton remains one of the highest rated mining
companies.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Mark Heinrich and James
Dalgleish)