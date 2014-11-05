(Adds comments from Vitol chief Ian Taylor on U.S. oil export
ban, updates with U.S. mid-term results)
By Catherine Ngai
Nov 4 BHP Billiton Ltd is set to be the
first company to export lightly processed ultra-light U.S. oil
without explicit permission from the government, further testing
the limits of an increasingly contentious ban on foreign sales.
Eight months after two other U.S. energy firms said they had
received the first formal authorization to sell domestic
condensate abroad, BHP said it had determined that its oil would
also meet the legal criteria for export since it was being
minimally processed in distillation towers in South Texas.
"We took the necessary time to thoroughly examine the issues
involved and ensure that the processed condensate was eligible
for export," said a spokesman for BHP, the Anglo-Australian
mining firm that is also one of the largest producers in the
Eagle Ford shale patch in Texas.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the exports,
said the company had already contracted to sell a 650,000 barrel
cargo to Switzerland-based Vitol, the world's largest
independent oil trader. The BHP spokesman declined to discuss
the volume, value or destination of the exports.
Vitol chief Ian Taylor told Reuters Commodities Summit this
week European politicians should put pressure on Washington to
end the crude oil export ban.
"There's no doubt there's going to be more and more lobbying
for the free flow of crude oil," Taylor said. A Vitol
spokeswoman declined to comment on Wednesday on the destination
of the exports.
BHP's move comes as the U.S. mid-term elections put
Republicans in control of both houses of Congress - an outcome
many expect to hasten measures that would relax or end the ban
on exporting crude, increasingly viewed as an outdated relic of
the 1970s energy crisis.
Even so, the decision to press ahead with sales, despite the
regulatory uncertainty, surprises many experts who had expected
other companies to await clear rulings rather than risk a
financial and reputational backlash.
"We had been skeptical that any company might self-classify
processed condensate for export," Kevin Book, managing director
of ClearView Energy Partners, said in a note.
He said doing so was always possible, but carried risks,
even after the U.S. Commerce Department told Pioneer Natural
Resource Co and Enterprise Product Partners LP
in March that they could export processed condensate.
Just a few months after that decision, however, the Commerce
Department placed an indefinite hold on some two dozen similar
requests for so-called "commodity clarifications," frustrating
producers that saw their rivals fetching higher prices abroad.
The recent fall in oil prices due to booming shale oil
production has pushed U.S. crude to below $80 a barrel
and is likely to sharpen pressure to ease the ban.
Pioneer said on Tuesday it had exported six cargoes of
condensate from the Eagle Ford shale patch since July with
"improved pricing" compared to domestic rates.
A spokesman for the Commerce Department could not be reached
for comment.
"It remains to be seen whether another company will
self-classify its processed condensate for export, but we would
contend that the odds have increased in the wake of today's
news," said Book.
Many refiners in Asia, however, are skeptical about taking
on such supply risks in the absence of a clear U.S. ruling.
"I don't think the U.S. government would like it, and even
if such cargo is available, it will be hard to approach it," a
Seoul-based refinery source said, speaking about BHP's plans and
risks associated with buying condensate under those conditions.
A crude trader with another South Korean refiner said: "Even
if they make contracts to do so, I don't think actual cargoes
will be delivered. Which refiner would take such a high risk if
there was a prospect of no delivery?"
ARAB EMBARGO BAN
U.S. law bans the export of crude oil, a legacy of the Arab
oil embargoes in the 1970s. The United States does allow refined
products such as gasoline and diesel to be shipped abroad.
In March, the Commerce Department confirmed to Pioneer and
Enterprise in a private ruling that "processed condensate" -
which has been run through a very simple form of refining -
would qualify as a refined product, not raw crude.
"BHP Billiton has worked through a robust due diligence,
secured a dedicated supply chain, and has taken steps to ensure
the quality of our product for export. The processed condensate
that BHP Billiton plans to export is not crude oil under BIS
regulations," the spokesman said.
Early last month, BHP told Reuters in an email that it had
submitted an application to classify its Eagle Ford processed
condensate as eligible for export. The Journal said that some of
the condensate recently exported by Enterprise had come from
wells run by BHP, giving it insight into the process.
A spokesman for Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, a
leading proponent of exports, said BHP's move was "consistent
with our understanding of Commerce Department regulations, which
do not require a license for export of a petroleum product."
BHP Billiton also has operations in the Permian in Texas,
Haynesville shale in Louisiana and Fayetteville in Arkansas.
In light of the drop in U.S. gas prices since it first
bought into the shale plays in 2011 for $20 billion, including
debt, the company has been focusing on boosting output from its
liquids-rich shale assets, targeting 200,000 barrels per day in
2017, and recently put its Fayetteville holdings up for sale.
Exxon Mobil Corp and other oil companies have been
asking that the ban on crude exports be scrapped, saying it
would spur job creation and boost energy security by encouraging
new investment that boosts production.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Ankush Sharma in
Bangalore; Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in
Washington, Sonali Paul in Melbourne, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and
David Sheppard in London; Editing by Jonathan Leff, Andre
Grenon, Lisa Shumaker, Tom Hogue and Keiron Henderson)