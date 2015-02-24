LONDON Feb 24 The head of the world's largest mining company BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that the price of its main commodity, iron ore, is likely to fall in the near term because of increasing global supply.

"In the next 12 month there is quite a lot more supply addition than there is likely to be growth in demand," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a call with analysts. "If anything, prices are more likely to go downwards." (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)