MELBOURNE Dec 3 Top global miner BHP Billiton is bearish on the outlook for commodity prices long term, but remains bullish on demand growth based on the rise of Asian economies, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"The first thing I would say is we're relatively bearish about the long term projections for prices," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said following a speech in Melbourne.