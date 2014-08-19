SYDNEY Aug 19 BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Tuesday the company was in talks with potential buyers for all, or part, of its Nickel West division in Australia.

"The sale process continues," he said.

BHP in May started its review of the business, which is made up of the Mt Keith, Cliffs and Leinster mines, concentrators, and the 100,000-tonnes-per-year Kalgoorlie smelter and the 60,000-toness-per-year Kwinana refinery in Western Australia. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)