SYDNEY Nov 12 BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, said on Wednesday it had scrapped the sale of its Nickel West unit after failing to find a buyer at the right price and would continue to operate the nickel business.

BHP in May began a review of the business - comprising the Mt Keith, Cliffs and Leinster mines and associated concentrators, the Kalgoorlie smelter, the Kambalda concentrator and the Kwinana refinery - that left open the possibility of a closure if a no buyer was found.

BHP said the review was complete and the preferred option, the sale of the business, had "not been achieved on an acceptable basis".

"The focus of Nickel West will remain on delivering safe and efficient production whilst pursuing every opportunity to maximise productivity, to reduce operating costs and increase free cash flow," Nickel West Asset President Paul Harvey said in a statement.

