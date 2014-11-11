Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
SYDNEY Nov 12 BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, said on Wednesday it had scrapped the sale of its Nickel West unit after failing to find a buyer at the right price and would continue to operate the nickel business.
BHP in May began a review of the business - comprising the Mt Keith, Cliffs and Leinster mines and associated concentrators, the Kalgoorlie smelter, the Kambalda concentrator and the Kwinana refinery - that left open the possibility of a closure if a no buyer was found.
BHP said the review was complete and the preferred option, the sale of the business, had "not been achieved on an acceptable basis".
"The focus of Nickel West will remain on delivering safe and efficient production whilst pursuing every opportunity to maximise productivity, to reduce operating costs and increase free cash flow," Nickel West Asset President Paul Harvey said in a statement.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.