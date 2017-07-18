FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP hits full year iron ore guidance after strong Q4
#Breaking City News
July 18, 2017 / 10:45 PM / 10 hours ago

BHP hits full year iron ore guidance after strong Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton's fiscal fourth quarter iron ore output rose 8 percent from a year ago, enabling the world number three producer to meet its full year guidance.

The company's Australian mines produced 70 million tonnes in the final quarter of fiscal 2017 on a 100 percent basis, taking annual output to 268 million tonnes against guidance of 268 million-272 million tonnes, according to BHP.

Analysts were estimating fourth quarter output of around 69 million tonnes. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by James Regan and Chris Reese)

