SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter.

Iron ore output guidance was narrowed to 268 million to 272 million tonnes, while coking coal guidance was reduced to 39 million to 41 million tonnes, the company said.

Copper guidance was cut to a range of 1.33 million to 1.36 million tonnes, it said. (Reporting by James Regan, editing by G Crosse)