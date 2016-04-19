MELBOURNE, April 20 BHP Billiton is considering
giving up its coal stakes in Indonesia, where it recently
started producing coal, amid uncertainty over Indonesian
regulations and a weak outlook for coal.
"BHP Billiton is conducting a strategic review of the
long-term future options for its Indonesian coal interests,
IndoMet Coal, which comprises seven coal contracts of work
within the provinces of Central and East Kalimantan," the global
miner said in its quarterly review on Tuesday.
The company is considering a range of options for IndoMet, a
BHP spokeswoman said. She declined to comment on whether the
company has entered into talks with any potential buyers of its
75 percent stake in the business.
BHP last year started producing at the Haju coal mine,
where it has come under fire from environmental groups, but has
held off approving larger developments on its Indonesian
holdings as it awaits more certainty on government regulations.
Indonesia's Adaro Energy holds the remaining 25
percent stake in IndoMet, which is estimated to hold at least
1.27 billion tonnes of resources.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)