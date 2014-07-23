UPDATE 5-Man killed at Paris airport planned to "die for Allah"-prosecutor
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
July 23 BHP Billiton production figures for the quarter ended June 30, 2014. Q4 Q3 Q4 2013/14 2013/14 2012/13 Alumina ('000t) 1,325 1,250 1,265 Aluminium ('000t) 276 286 310 Coal met ('000t) 11,886 11,467 10,858 Coal energy('000t) 18,363 17,723 18,561 Copper(in conc,000t) 267.2 223.6 268.5 Copper(cathode,000t) 470.0 413.9 461.7 Iron ore ('000t) 56,643 49,280 47,689 Nickel ('000t) 30.9 34.1 40.3 (Compiled by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.