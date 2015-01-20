SYDNEY Jan 21 BHP Billiton
said on Wednesday iron ore output climbed 16 percent to 56.35
million tonnes in the December quarter, fuelling concerns big
mining houses would continue to saturate an already
over-supplied global market
The world's third biggest iron ore miner also said it would
boost annual output by 11 percent in fiscal 2015 to a total 225
million tonnes.
The sharp quarterly increase over the year-ago period comes
a day after Rio Tinto unveiled a 12 percent
rise in quarterly output. Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have
dropped to around $68 a tonne from $135 a year ago.
Analysts estimate oversupply had reached as much as 60
million tonnes by the end of 2014, with mines in China also
running hard, despite a cost disadvantage to foreign producers.
