MELBOURNE Aug 26 Top global miner BHP Billiton
Ltd's investment grade credit rating might come
under pressure in the year ahead, Standard & Poor's said on
Wednesday after the company reported its weakest profit in a
decade but still hiked its dividend.
BHP has long sought to protect its 'A+' rating, even as it
reiterated a pledge on Tuesday never to cut its dividend through
the highs and lows of commodity price cycles.
But S&P said that with commodity prices likely to remain
weak over the next year, the company's debt to earnings balance
may temporarily put it out of the range needed to hold on to its
rating.
It said the rating could withstand a dip in earnings ratios
as long as the agency believed those metrics would recover by
the following fiscal year.
"Should the weak trading environment persist further, the
recovery in credit metrics is unlikely to occur based on BHP
Billiton's earnings alone," it said.
The agency said BHP's sharp cut in capital spending and
plans to keep cutting costs beyond the $4.1 billion in operating
costs already slashed in the 2015 financial year would help to
shore up the rating.
"However, we believe BHP Billiton's commitment to a
progressive dividend policy reduces the company's financial
flexibility in times of deteriorating market
conditions," S&P said.
