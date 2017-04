MELBOURNE Aug 25 BHP Billiton sees China's economy growing 7 percent this year, despite the volatility rocking its markets, saying that the government was managing the transition of the economy well.

"We think the second half will be a bit stronger than the first half of the year," BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie told reporters on a conference call from London.

