* H1 profit falls to $5.35 bln, above $5.1 bln consensus
* Iron ore earnings drop 35 pct, but beat forecasts
* Capital spending cut to $12.6 bln in FY2015
* BHP makes no promises on timing for capital return
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Feb 24 Global miner BHP Billiton
posted a 31 percent drop in half-year profit as
prices for all its main products collapsed, but beat market
forecasts and flagged further belt tightening to withstand the
tough conditions.
The company again cut its targets for capital spending and
said it would reap savings of $4 billion in the three years to
2017, shoring up cash flows so it could stick to its policy of
not cutting dividends.
"We are confident that we can maintain our progressive
dividend policy and continue to selectively invest in projects
that offer compelling returns," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie
said in a statement.
The world's biggest miner could not match rival Rio Tinto's
recent $2 billion share buyback as its petroleum
arm, the business that sets BHP apart from other miners, has
been battered by a 50 percent fall in oil prices since June.
But investors still hailed better than expected results in
iron ore, BHP's biggest earner, and in the aluminium, manganese
and nickel businesses that the company plans to hand to
shareholders in a new company called South32.
Amid tough conditions "they're doing better than the
market's expecting, so that's a great outcome," said Ric Ronge,
a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital.
BHP's shares added 3 percent to $33.10, reaching a
three-month high in a weaker overall market.
Mackenzie made no promises about a capital return to
shareholders anytime soon.
"I said very clearly our priorities for now are for
preserving the progressive base dividend policy,... to retain
our strong A credit rating and then to invest selectively in
some of the high value projects we have," he said.
Underlying attributable profit fell to $5.35 billion for the
six months to December from $7.76 billion a year earlier, ahead
of analysts' forecasts for around $5.1 billion.
BHP raised its interim dividend 5 percent to $0.62, also
slightly ahead of market forecasts.
IRON ORE MARGIN
Underlying earnings from iron ore slumped 35 percent, but
thanks to cost cutting BHP achieved a 57 percent earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin
despite the price slump.
That was just below the 58 percent margin achieved by Rio
Tinto in the same period.
Petroleum earnings fell 15 percent even as output increased.
BHP called off the sale of its Fayetteville shale assets as it
was unable to get what it considered a fair price.
Aluminium, manganese and nickel earnings rose nearly
five-fold to $716 million, a promising sign for shareholders as
BHP is set to hand them a new company, South32, by June.
South32 will house BHP's aluminium and manganese units, the
Cerro Matoso nickel mine, Cannington silver mine and some coal
mines in Australia and South Africa.
"If our shareholders approve the demerger, we do not plan to
rebase or lower our dividend, which implies all other things
being equal, a higher payout ratio," Mackenzie told reporters.
The miner is sticking to its plan to hold a shareholder vote
on the demerger in May and complete the spin-off mid-year.
COST CUTS
The company said it cut costs by $1.75 billion and achieved
additional output worth $500 million in the first-half due to
better productivity, taking total productivity gains over the
past nearly three years to around $10 billion.
BHP is targeting capital expenditure for this year of $12.6
billion, down 11 percent from guidance last November, and has
cut planned capital spending for the 2016 financial year even
further to $10.8 billion.
