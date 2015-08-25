MELBOURNE Aug 25 BHP Billiton
reported a 52 percent slump in annual profit on Tuesday to a
decade low, gutted by plunging iron ore, copper, coal and oil
prices, and said it would cut spending more deeply to shore up
dividends.
The world's biggest miner said its underlying attributable
profit fell to $6.42 billion for the year to June from $13.26
billion a year earlier. The result was below analysts' forecasts
around $7.73 billion.
Net profit dropped 86 percent, as BHP took $2.9 billion in
post-tax charges that it previously flagged, mainly on its U.S.
shale and Nickel West businesses.
The miner reiterated its pledge to never cut its dividend,
and lowered its target for capital spending for the year to June
2016 to $8.5 billion from $9 billion previously to help meet the
promise.
"While we recorded a sector-leading EBITDA margin of 50 per
cent, we will cut costs further and exercise our growing capital
flexibility to improve our competitiveness and support our
progressive dividend policy through the cycle," Chief Executive
Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement.
BHP spun off the company South32 to shareholders in
May with a string of unloved assets as it sought to simplify
down to four main commodities - iron ore, copper, coal and
petroleum - but has been hit by sliding prices for all four due
to slowing growth in China.
BHP raised its full year dividend to $1.24 from $1.21, which
was less than analysts' forecasts around $1.27.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)