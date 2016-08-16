SYDNEY Aug 16 Too costly to shut down and too
inefficient to include in last year's spin off of unwanted
assets, BHP Billiton's much-maligned Nickel
West division is making a comeback.
"In many ways, this is the business that has led the charge
on making things more efficient, despite a very difficult
market," BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said after the
world's biggest diversified miner reported a record $6.4 billion
loss.
"This has been a tough market for us, but in the half-year
[Nickel West] was free cash flow positive," Mackenzie said. "For
now, we've made the decision to keep it and run it well."
It was less two years ago that 2,000 workers were told to
expect operations at the 44-year-old plant in western Australia
to halt by 2019 after the high-cost, low-grade operation failed
to find a buyer. In 2013, BHP booked a $1.25 billion after-tax
impairment on the assets.
But following a surprise surge in nickel prices and new mine
discoveries, BHP is allowing Nickel West to live and could even
try again to find a buyer, sources familiar with previous
attempts to sell the division said.
"BHP has been telling everyone that Nickel West is turning
the corner and can stand on its own two feet, which sounds a lot
like sales talk," said one source who inspected the division in
2014, the last time it was for sale. "I wouldn't be surprised if
they try again to sell it."
Potential buyers including Glencore, First Quantum
and China's Jinchuan Group walked away two
years ago, put off by plummeting nickel prices and fearful of
being left with $1 billion-plus in closure costs.
But a price recovery - nickel has jumped nearly 20 percent
this year - and the discovery three years ago of the big Venus
ore lode near the plant are improving Nickel West's survival
odds.
Under BHP's former president of iron ore mines production,
Eduard Haegel, Nickel West has also eliminated $440 million in
annual costs and applied a minimum-spending approach to
rebuilding the 100,000-tonnes-per-year Kalgoorlie smelter, which
would extend its life for more than a decade.
"As the nickel price recovery continues, someone will want
to buy it cheap," said Shaw and Partners analyst Peter O'Connor.
"BHP has already written it down, so it's not like they will
be asking a lot for it," he added. "And an extension to
operations pushes out the liability costs that would come with a
shut down."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)