* Aluminium, manganese, nickel, silver seen going to new
company
* Year profit seen up 22 pct to $13.7 bln, buyback on cards
* Previous BHP spin-offs soared then sank
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Aug 18 BHP Billiton
is set to unwind what's left of its 2001 merger with South
Africa's Billiton on Tuesday, bundling the remaining assets into
a new company to be handed to shareholders so it can focus on
its core businesses.
The world's biggest miner is expected to announce a spin-off
of its unwanted smaller assets that may be worth between $12
billion and $23 billion, depending on what is included, when it
reports its annual results on Tuesday.
The 2001 mega-merger united BHP's copper, coal, iron ore and
petroleum businesses with London-listed Billiton's aluminium,
energy coal, manganese, nickel and titanium operations, in a bid
to gain scale and win over international investors.
"At that point in time there was this focus on getting
bigger and more important. There was a strategic element to it -
becoming more diverse, more international," said Darko
Kuzmanovic, a portfolio manager at Caledonia Investments.
"In hindsight, those (Billiton) assets just didn't have
either the scale to be more important in the portfolio, or in
those particular industries - the commodity prices were under
pressure."
BHP Billiton is expected to report a 22 percent rise in
annual attributable profit to $14.1 billion on Tuesday,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimate, with
investors hoping also for a share buyback.
Following two years of austerity as commodity prices cooled,
BHP could be in a position to return more than $8 billion to
shareholders over the next two years, UBS estimated.
BHP said on Friday a company split was under discussion. It
gave no details, but has previously flagged it wants to cast off
its aluminium, manganese and nickel assets to focus on its
large, long-life, highly profitable iron ore, copper, coal and
petroleum businesses.
Any split would make only a dent in its $189 billion market
capitalisation, with the three main businesses likely to be
hived off making up less than 1 percent of its earnings in the
year to June, 2013.
The miner has already sold off the Yabulu nickel refinery
that came from Billiton to Australian tycoon Clive Palmer after
writing down the value by $675 million, and sold its
Billiton-inherited stake in the Richards Bay Minerals titanium
business to its co-owner Rio Tinto last year.
The remaining aluminium and manganese businesses came from
Billiton, while the Nickel West business is a legacy of its 2005
takeover of WMC Resources.
BUYING INTEREST?
The assets are being spun off at the bottom of the price
cycle, but would be a big bite at $12 billion for any potential
buyer.
Private equity firm X2 Resources, headed by former Xstrata
chief Mick Davis, may be the best potential suitor as Davis
nurtured most of those assets in Billiton before he helped
engineer its merger with BHP in 2001.
However, he has probably reviewed some of the assets
already, as BHP invited bids for its Nickel West arm and appears
not to have received a high enough offer.
Australian investors have plenty of experience with
spin-offs across a range of sectors, such as building group
CSR's spin off of Rinker Group and Western Mining Corp's
break-up into WMC Resources and Alumina Ltd, which were
bonanzas for shareholders as the broken up companies became
takeover targets.
BHP itself spun off its steel businesses more than a decade
ago as BlueScope Steel and OneSteel, now Arrium
. Investors who held on to them until 2007 made a mint,
but those still holding those shares are in the red.
Investors declined to say whether they would hold on to the
new company without seeing details on what assets and debt were
offloaded into it and what valuation BHP put on it ahead of
listing it on the Australian exchange.
The gains for shareholders from the latest spin-off would
come not just from the new company. Citi analysts estimated by
getting rid of its weaker assets, including energy coal, BHP
could boost its profit margins by 5 to 8 percentage points into
the 50-58 percent range over the next six years.
