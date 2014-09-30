JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South African state
logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday it had signed a 24
billion rand ($2.1 billion) deal with global mining group BHP
Billiton to provide trains to bring coal to the coast
for export.
"The deal will be adding close to 10 million tonnes in
capacity on the line from the current 73 million tonnes over the
next seven years," Transnet, which has battled to boost its
ability to move coal, said in a statement.
($1 = 11.3287 rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing
by Ed Cropley)