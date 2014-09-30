JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South African state logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday it had signed a 24 billion rand ($2.1 billion) deal with global mining group BHP Billiton to provide trains to bring coal to the coast for export.

"The deal will be adding close to 10 million tonnes in capacity on the line from the current 73 million tonnes over the next seven years," Transnet, which has battled to boost its ability to move coal, said in a statement. ($1 = 11.3287 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)