MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues rebound, Egypt pulls back
DUBAI, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rebounding on Tuesday in a generally strong Gulf region, while a drop by shares in real estate firm Emaar Misr dragged down Egypt.
SYDNEY Jan 19 BHP Ltd , its partner Vale SA and Samarco have reached an agreement with Brazil authorities to settle a $47.5 billion civil claim over the Samarco iron ore mine disaster, the companies said on Thursday.
Operations at the Samarco mine were suspended in 2015 after the collapse of a dam holding mining waste, or tailings. The rupture killed 19 people and caused Brazil's worst environmental disaster.
All three companies have agreed to pay substantial amounts to cover social and environmental impacts and remediation.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Sonali Paul)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rebounding on Tuesday in a generally strong Gulf region, while a drop by shares in real estate firm Emaar Misr dragged down Egypt.
COLOMBO, Jan 24 Sri Lankan stocks closed at their lowest in nearly 10 months on Tuesday, dragged down by banking and telecom shares, as concerns over rising interest rates and ongoing political instability weighed on sentiment.
Jan 24 Packaging company WestRock Company will buy Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd for about $1.39 billion to boost its portfolio of products that serve the spirits, confectionary, and cosmetics markets.