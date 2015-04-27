MELBOURNE, April 27 Global miner BHP Billiton is contesting a A$522 million ($409 million) Australian tax bill on its Singapore marketing operations, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

The figure was disclosed in the company's answers to a Senate inquiry on corporate tax avoidance, the newspaper reported.

BHP confirmed to Reuters it had filed its response to the Senate committee but declined to comment on the figure until it was officially released by the panel.

($1 = 1.2765 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)