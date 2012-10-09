SYDNEY Oct 9 BHP Billiton Finance Ltd, the finance arm of BHP Billiton Ltd , has priced its A$1 billion ($1.02 billion) five-year note at 90 basis points above the asset swap rate, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The bond issue is BHP's first domestic Australian dollar bond since 2001. Joint lead managers are Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The lead managers were not immediately for comment.