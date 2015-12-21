(Corrects paragraph 5. Vale now says it understands the ruling
to mean it cannot sell or transfer mining rights, rather than
banning it from extracting iron ore)
By James Regan
SYDNEY Dec 21 BHP Billiton BLT.L>> has
not received formal notification that its assets in Brazil have
been frozen, a company spokesman said Monday, three days after a
court ruled to hold the assets as compensation for the Samarco
mining disaster.
"We have yet to receive any formal notification," BHP
Billiton's Paul Hutchins said by telephone from the company's
Melbourne headquarters. "We hope to have an update tomorrow."
A judge in Brazil's state of Minais Gerais on Friday froze
the Brazilian assets of BHP and domestic miner Vale SA
after ruling their Samarco joint venture was unable
to pay for damages following a dam collapse last month at
Samarco's iron ore mine in the state. The disaster killed 16
people, left hundreds homeless, and polluted a nearby river.
Vale said on Sunday it would appeal the court decision,
labeling the ruling declaring the two mining companies
responsible for the disaster as "inappropriate."
Vale also said it had yet to be officially notified of the
decision, which was issued late Friday, but understood the
ruling banned it from selling or transferring mining rights. It
should not impact production, according to Vale.
Friday's ruling judged Samarco held insufficient funds to
pay for the 20 billion reais ($5.03 billion) sought by the
government in damages and that the responsibility must be shared
with its owners.
The consequences for BHP, the world's largest mining
company, are likely to be less far-reaching than for Vale,
however, as BHP does not have any assets in Brazil other than
Samarco, whose operations are already suspended due to the
accident.
BHP in May spun off its other main interest in Brazil,
involving bauxite, alumina and aluminium production, along with
other selected global operations, into a separate company called
South 32.
A fifth of the global supply of iron ore pellets prized by
steel mills was eliminated after the Samarco disaster.
But even a permanent closure of Samarco mine would be
unlikely to boost pellet prices because other miners were able
to boost supply, according to analysts.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)