SYDNEY Nov 28 BHP Billiton
announced the surprise retirement of its popular chief
financial officer Alex Vanselow and expanded its top management
committee on Monday, building on the team of potential
successors to its young chief executive.
Vanselow, 49, is quitting in February 2012 to pursue
personal business interests, and will be replaced by Australian
Graham Kerr, who is just 40 years old.
"They're big boots to fill, but I'm sure BHP will adequately
source a replacement, and they have in this instance," said Tim
Schroeders, a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital, which owns
BHP shares.
Kerr, who joined BHP in 1994, was until recently president
of the group's diamonds and specialty products division based in
Vancouver.
BHP also appointed chief marketing officer Mike Henry, 45,
to expand the group management committee to eight members, seen
as the pool for the top job at the company.
But no one is expecting 49-year-old Kloppers, chief
executive since 2007, to leave anytime soon.
"It's a bit early to call that," said Richard Morrow, a
director at EL&C Stockbroking.
The new CFO comes in at a tough time, with the euro zone
threatening to melt down and the top miners warning that demand
is weakening as credit markets tighten.
However, investors said BHP was in a strong position to
weather any downturn.
"There's probably never an easy time for something like
that, but BHP's probably pretty well placed relative to a lot of
its competitors in terms of the flexibility it offers in various
financial options," said Schroeders.
BHP recently raised $3 billion in the bond market at what
bankers considered a good price, in contrast to European nations
facing sharply rising bond yields.
BHP shares rose 1.8 percent in early trade, in line with the
broader market.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)